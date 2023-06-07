Smoke 68°

These NJ Schools Have Early Dismissals, Indoor Recess Due To Wildfire Smoke

Some New Jersey schools were dismissing students early or keeping students inside due to smoke conditions Wednesday, June 7.

Hazy skies in Ramsey.
Photo Credit: nicolerusso._ for Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
Wayne, Mount Olive, High Point and Prospect Park schools had an early dismissal.

Students at the Samuel R. Donald School in Bloomingdale were dismissed early out of an abundance of caution, school officials said.

Clifton canceled outdoor recess and after-school activities. Dover canceled all outdoor activities.

In Florham Park, field day was postponed to Thursday, June 15 for one school, while all schools held gym and recess indoors.

This is a developing story. Check back for details or email clevine@dailyvoice.com with tips.

