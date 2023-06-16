These Maps Show Realtime Smoke, Air Quality As Canadian Wildfires Rage

A realtime configuration from Fire Smoke Canada — the Canadian portal for information about wildland fire weather and smoke — shows exactly where each of the more than 150 wildfires are raging and predicts roughly how heavy the smoke will be and where.

The New York Times, meanwhile, has a similar smoke forecast map that indicates light, medium, or high levels of smoke from the fires, based on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The realtime air quality map from AirNow.Gov is dotted with green, yellow, orange or red, to indicate Air Quality Index, lately impacted by the Canadian wildfires that last week created a thick haze over the Northeast.

Meteorologists were already casting their smokey predictions for next week.

Global News Meteorologist Anthony Farnell tweeted "it's not if but rather when the northern Ontario and Quebec [wildfires] will make headlines again."

Tomer Burg, a meteorology PhD student in meteorology at the University of Oklahoma, told one Twitter user looking for clarification that more smoke will likely be making its way to the US, "though exactly where in the region the smoke plume ends up is still uncertain, as with how much of that is concentrated near the ground vs. last week," he said.

As of Friday afternoon, June 16, the AirNow.Gov map showed the quality was mostly good (green) across New Jersey and Pennsylvania, with a few yellow (moderate) exceptions in Philadelphia, Paterson, Union City, Absecon and Millville.

In the mid-Atlantic, air quality was more moderate than good.

