These Locations Are Most Likely To See Scattered Severe Storms

Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s on Saturday, June 28, before showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. The most potent storms are expected to occur away from the coast. (See the image above from AccuWeather.)

Storm activity should diminish by the middle of the evening as the system pushes out, according to the National Weather Service.

By Sunday, June 29, and Monday, June 30, partly to mostly sunny skies will return along with warmer temperatures, though a few pop-up showers could return in the late afternoon and evening.

Another stretch of unsettled weather is expected to return on Tuesday, July 1.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.