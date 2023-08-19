These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Bergen County, Report Says

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Bergen County” report:
- No. 1 - Bergen County Academies (a Bergen County Vocational School), Hackensack
- No. 2 - Bergen County Tech, Teteroboro
- No. 3 - Tenafly High School
- No. 4 - Northern Valley Regional Demarest
- No. 5 - Northern Highlands Regional
All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+.
