A Few Clouds 71°

SHARE

These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Bergen County, Report Says

The grades are in and these Bergen County high schools are a cut above the rest, according to the community and school ranking site Niche.

Classroom
Classroom Photo Credit: Canva/Chinnapong
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Bergen County” report:

  • No. 1 - Bergen County Academies (a Bergen County Vocational School), Hackensack
  • No. 2 - Bergen County Tech, Teteroboro
  • No. 3 - Tenafly High School
  • No. 4 - Northern Valley Regional Demarest
  • No. 5 - Northern Highlands Regional

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+.

Click here for the complete list from Niche.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE