These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Bergen County, Report Says

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Bergen County” report:

No. 1 - Bergen County Academies (a Bergen County Vocational School), Hackensack

- Bergen County Academies (a Bergen County Vocational School), Hackensack No. 2 - Bergen County Tech, Teteroboro

- Bergen County Tech, Teteroboro No. 3 - Tenafly High School

- Tenafly High School No. 4 - Northern Valley Regional Demarest

- Northern Valley Regional Demarest No. 5 - Northern Highlands Regional

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+.

Click here for the complete list from Niche.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.