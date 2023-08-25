These Eye Drop Products Could Cause Serious Health Risks, FDA Warns

The advisory covers products distributed by LightEyez Limited, including Dr. Berne's MSM Drops 5% Solution and LightEyez MSM Eye Drops – Eye Repair.

"Using contaminated eye drops could result in minor to serious vision-threatening infection which could possibly progress to a life-threatening infection," the FDA said.

The Dr. Berne’s and LightEyez eye drop products also contain methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) as an active ingredient.

"These products are unapproved drugs and illegally marketed in the US," said the FDA. "There are no legally marketed ophthalmic drugs that contain MSM as an active ingredient."

