These Are Top Faces Of Democratic Party, New Poll Reveals

With Democrats not holding power in either the executive or legislative branches, questions abound as to how the party can rebound, and who is best to lead them there.

The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Chsdrummajor07
Joe Lombardi
A new poll sheds some light.

A Co/efficient survey conducted from Wednesday, May 7 to Friday, May 9 asked 1,462 likely voters who they view as the “face” of the Democratic Party:

Here are the top finishers:

  • New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 26 percent
  • Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 12 percent
  • Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, 8 percent
  • Former Vice President Kamala Harris, 6 percent
  • Former Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg, 5 percent (tied)
  • Congressional Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, 5 percent (tied)
  • New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, 4 percent
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom, 2 percent

But in a telling sign, there does not appear to be anyone who could be close to being viewed as a consensus frontrunner.

Tied with Ocasio-Cortez at 26 percent was not a person, but "No One." 

Another 22 percent responded, "Other."

The poll has a plus or minus margin of error of 3.27 percent.

