These Are Top 10 Most, Least Obese States, Study Reveals

The report from U.S. News reveals which states are most affected by obesity and which are faring better — a factor that plays a critical role in overall health rankings.

The data is part of the 2025 Best States rankings. It is based on self-reported obesity rates from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, a collaboration between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state health departments.

Obesity, defined as a body mass index of 30 or higher, is linked to serious health risks including stroke, diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers.

Around two in five American adults are currently considered obese, according to the CDC. The condition costs the US health care system nearly 173 billion dollars each year.

Thirty-nine states reported obesity rates at or above 30 percent in 2023, with three states exceeding 40 percent.

Obesity rates factored into each state’s score in the public health category of the Best States analysis, which includes additional factors such as smoking and mortality rates. States with the highest obesity levels tend to perform poorly in both public health and health care rankings.

Top 10 States With the Highest Obesity Rates

West Virginia – 41.7 percent

Arkansas – 40.5 percent

Mississippi – 40.4 percent

Louisiana – 39.9 percent

Alabama – 39.4 percent

Oklahoma – 39.0 percent

Iowa – 37.9 percent

Kentucky – 37.8 percent

Indiana – 37.8 percent

Tennessee – 37.8 percent

Top 10 States With the Lowest Obesity Rates

Colorado – 24.6 percent

Hawaii – 26.8 percent

Massachusetts – 27.1 percent

California – 27.7 percent

New York – 27.9 percent

New Jersey – 28.5 percent

Vermont – 29.0 percent

Connecticut – 29.2 percent

Florida – 29.7 percent

Montana – 30.2 percent

While new medications have generated attention for their potential role in lowering obesity rates, the U.S. News analysis reflects broader and more deeply rooted trends in lifestyle, health care access, and regional disparities.

The rise of drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy could change the landscape, but questions remain about accessibility, cost, and sustainability, the report notes.

