These Are The Top-Ranked Private High Schools In Bergen County, Website Says

Niche has a report for that, too.

The community and school ranking site has released its 2023 report of "Best Private High Schools in Bergen County."

These five private schools, which all earned an A+, were ranked among the best in the county by Niche:

No. 1: Dwight-Englewood School, Englewood

Dwight-Englewood School, Englewood No. 2: Primoris Academy, Westwood

Primoris Academy, Westwood No. 3: Saddle River Day School, Saddle River

Saddle River Day School, Saddle River No. 4: Bergen Catholic High School, Oradell

Bergen Catholic High School, Oradell No. 5: Academy of the Holy Angels, Demarest

Going to a top private school doesn't come cheap though. Dwight-Englewood School and Saddle River Day School both cost more than $40,000 a year.

According to Niche, the ranking is based on "rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents." SAT/ACT scores, quality of colleges considered by students, data sourced from Niche users and from the US Department of Education are just some of the factors considered.

Click here for the complete Niche list of Best Private High Schools in Bergen County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.