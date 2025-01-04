These 5 Sweet Dogs At The Bergen County Animal Shelter Are Waiting To Steal Your Heart

These pups aren’t just pets—they’re companions waiting to share their hearts with you.

Atlas is a stunning 4.5-year-old Husky who has been patiently waiting for his forever home since 2023. This adventurous boy dreams of hiking trails and long walks with his person. He’s easy to walk on a leash and loves treats, making him an ideal companion for an active home. Atlas prefers to be your only pet, and honestly, he’ll be all the partner you need to fill your life with joy.

Meet Campbell, a dignified and gentle Great Dane mix who has already faced so much in his young life. He came to the shelter emaciated and abandoned, but with love and care, he’s blossomed into a loyal and curious soul. While shy at first, he warms up quickly and adores being petted. Campbell wants to be your one and only, and he’s ready to give you all his love in return.

Big, lovable Ace is the kind of dog who will make you smile every single day. This 2-year-old American Bully is a mushy 63 pounds of pure love. He lives for belly rubs, soft toys, and quality time with his humans. Ace doesn’t want to share his family with other pets, but his giant heart and playful personality will be more than enough to keep you smiling.

Opie is the ultimate sweetheart. This 5-year-old Hound mix, just under 50 pounds, is perfect for first-time dog owners. He’s friendly, gentle, and loves meeting other dogs (with proper introductions). All Opie wants is a family to call his own. Can you give him the loving home he’s been waiting for?

Lola is a 5-year-old Pittie mix with the softest head you’ve ever felt. Her big, goofy personality shines through once she gets past her initial shyness. Life hasn’t always been kind to Lola, but this sweet girl is ready to break down her walls for the right person. Once she feels safe, she’ll shower you with love and be the happiest pup you’ve ever met.

These dogs have so much love to give, and they’re waiting at the Bergen County Animal Shelter for a second chance at happiness. Visit the shelter today and meet Atlas, Campbell, Ace, Opie, and Lola—they’ll change your life forever.

Click here to fill out an adoption application!

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.