These 27 NJ Boston Market Stores Have Reopened After Failing To Pay 314 Workers

It gets better, the workers have been compensated.
The chicken chain became the center of an investigation by the state's labor department when East Hanover employee Cathy Grimes reported that she and the dozen workers she managed hadn't been paid for two months, the DOL said.
It wasn't long before more employees from across the state came forward, too.
An investigation by the DOL found that 27 Boston Market stores in the Garden State had not been paying their employees.
As of Thursday, Sept. 14, more than $630,000 in back wages has been paid to 314 workers – and the stores are fully-functioning.
Boston Market has been plagued with issues of nonpayment. According to the Denver Post, Boston Market's Colorado headquarters and three locations were seized by the Colorado Department of Revenue over unpaid taxes. Boston Market was also sued by its food supplier for $11.3 million in unpaid bills, according to Nation's Restaurant News.
Meanwhile, employees at locations in North Carolina and Florida, have also complained about not being paid.
Below is the complete list of Boston Market locations that were issued a stop-work order, but have been reopened:
- 491 Ridge Rd, North Arlington, NJ 07031
- 314 Essex Street, Lodi, NJ 07644
- 180 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07602
- 21-20 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
- 321 Broad Street, Ridgefield, NJ 07657
- 20 Wycoff Avenue, Waldwick, NJ 07463
- 395 NJ-17, Mahwah, NJ 07430
- 175 Kinderkamack Road, Emerson, NJ 07630
- 275 Livingston Street, North Vale, NJ 07647
- 471 Central Avenue, East Orange, NJ 07018
- 247 NJ-10 East, Succasunna, NJ 07876
- 332 Route 10 West, East Hanover, NJ 07936
- 1160 US-46, Clifton, NJ 07013
- 1342 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07012
- 523 Chestnut Street Union, NJ 07083
- 770 Route 33, Hamilton, NJ 08619
- 1729 N. Olden Avenue, Ewing Township, NJ 08638
- 300 Rt-18, East Brunswick, NJ 08816
- 878 US Rt. 1 North Bound, Edison, NJ 08817
- 1560 St. Georges Avenue, Avenel, NJ 07001
- 4159 US 9, Howell, NJ 07731
- 1103 Broad Street, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702
- 900 Easton Avenue #165, Somerset, NJ 08873
- 514 High Street, Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
- 5716 Blackhorse Pike, Blackwood, NJ 08012
- 891 Hurffville Road, Woodbury, NJ 08096
- 301 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360
