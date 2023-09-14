These 27 NJ Boston Market Stores Have Reopened After Failing To Pay 314 Workers

It gets better, the workers have been compensated.

The chicken chain became the center of an investigation by the state's labor department when East Hanover employee Cathy Grimes reported that she and the dozen workers she managed hadn't been paid for two months, the DOL said.

It wasn't long before more employees from across the state came forward, too.

An investigation by the DOL found that 27 Boston Market stores in the Garden State had not been paying their employees.

As of Thursday, Sept. 14, more than $630,000 in back wages has been paid to 314 workers – and the stores are fully-functioning.

Boston Market has been plagued with issues of nonpayment. According to the Denver Post, Boston Market's Colorado headquarters and three locations were seized by the Colorado Department of Revenue over unpaid taxes. Boston Market was also sued by its food supplier for $11.3 million in unpaid bills, according to Nation's Restaurant News.

Meanwhile, employees at locations in North Carolina and Florida, have also complained about not being paid.

Below is the complete list of Boston Market locations that were issued a stop-work order, but have been reopened:

491 Ridge Rd, North Arlington, NJ 07031

314 Essex Street, Lodi, NJ 07644

180 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07602

21-20 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

321 Broad Street, Ridgefield, NJ 07657

20 Wycoff Avenue, Waldwick, NJ 07463

395 NJ-17, Mahwah, NJ 07430

175 Kinderkamack Road, Emerson, NJ 07630

275 Livingston Street, North Vale, NJ 07647

471 Central Avenue, East Orange, NJ 07018

247 NJ-10 East, Succasunna, NJ 07876

332 Route 10 West, East Hanover, NJ 07936

1160 US-46, Clifton, NJ 07013

1342 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07012

523 Chestnut Street Union, NJ 07083

770 Route 33, Hamilton, NJ 08619

1729 N. Olden Avenue, Ewing Township, NJ 08638

300 Rt-18, East Brunswick, NJ 08816

878 US Rt. 1 North Bound, Edison, NJ 08817

1560 St. Georges Avenue, Avenel, NJ 07001

4159 US 9, Howell, NJ 07731

1103 Broad Street, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702

900 Easton Avenue #165, Somerset, NJ 08873

514 High Street, Mt. Holly, NJ 08060

5716 Blackhorse Pike, Blackwood, NJ 08012

891 Hurffville Road, Woodbury, NJ 08096

301 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.