These 23 New Jersey Athletes Are At The Paris Olympic Games: Here's When To Watch

A total of 23 athletes from New Jersey have qualified for the Olympics and are ready to make their run at the gold. Events kicked off Friday, July 26. Click here for a complete schedule of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Garden State athletes include:

Paxten Aaronson, of Medford: Soccer

Bam Adebayo, of Newark, and 2020 Olympian: Basketball

Jack Alexy, of Morristown: Swimming

Jackie Dubrovich, of Riverdale, a 2020 Olympian: Fencing

Nic Fink, of Morristown, a 2020 Olympian: Swimming

Amanda Golini, of Randolph: Field Hockey

Jesse Grupper, of Upper Montclair: Sport Climbing

Catarina Guimaraes, of Cranford: Para Track and Field

Sam Mattis, of East Brunswick, a 2020 Olympian: Track and Field

Sydney McLaughlin Levrone, of Dunnellen, a 2016 and 2020 Olympian: Track and Field

Keturah Orji, of Mount Olive, a 2016 and 2020 Olympian: Track and Field

Morgan Pearson, of New Vernon, a 2020 Olympian: Triathlon

Christie Raleigh Crossley, of Toms River: Para Swimming

Molly Reckford, of Short Hills, a 2020 Olympian: Rowing

Hezly Rivera, of Oradell: Gymnastics

Mitchell Saron, of Ridgewood: Fencing

Scottie Scheffler, of Ridgewood: Golf

Elizabeth Tartakovsky, of Livingston: Fencing

Curtis Thompson, of Florence, a 2020 Olympian: Track and Field

John Tolkin, of Chatham: Soccer

Amy Wang, of Sewell: Table Tennis

Jack Yonezuka, West Long Branch: Judo

You can watch the Paris Olympics on NBC and Peacock.

