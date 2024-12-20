These 18 NJ Big Lots Stores Are Among Nearly 1,000 Closing Nationwide: Here's When

The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, has announced plans to close all 963 of its remaining stores nationwide, including 18 locations in New Jersey.

The last day of business is expected to be in mid-February, according to sources familiar with the closures. While official store closing sales have not yet begun, all Christmas items are currently 50% off, offering shoppers a chance to stock up before the doors shut for good.

The closures mark the end of an era for the budget-friendly retailer, which has been a staple for deals on furniture, home goods, and seasonal items. New Jersey shoppers will soon have to say goodbye to their local stores in towns including Cherry Hill, Toms River, and Jersey City.

Here’s the full list of New Jersey’s remaining Big Lots locations:

Barnegat

Beverly

Brick

Cape May

Cape May Court House

Cherry Hill

Clifton

Dover

Hamilton

Jersey City

Lumberton

Middletown

Millville

Sicklerville

Somers Point

South Plainfield

Toms River

West Deptford

The closures come as Big Lots struggles to remain afloat amidst mounting financial difficulties and changing consumer habits. The company has not yet announced any additional discounts or specific closing sale dates, but shoppers can expect markdowns as the February deadline approaches.

For fans of the store, the news is bittersweet. Many have relied on Big Lots for affordable household essentials and seasonal items over the years. If your local store is on the list, now may be your last chance to visit before these locations are gone for good.

