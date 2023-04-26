A Few Clouds 56°

These 11 New Stores Are Coming To The Shops At Hudson Lights

The Shops at Hudson Lights continues to expand with new retail outlets, restaurants and spots to play ping pong. 

Eleven new businesses are joining The Shops at Hudson Lights.
Sam Barron

Eleven new businesses have leased more than 25,000 square feet of retail space at the Fort Lee complex. UNLMTD Real Estate Group, which runs the complex, said they are at full occupancy. 

The new businesses include PromptMD and LabCorp, along with PingPod. Patrons can dine on artisan noodles at Tsujita or have Mexican food at El Asadero Mexican Grill, which opens in the spring. 

Also opening soon are Machi Machi, which serves bubble tea, Bodyfriend, a massage supply store, La Noma, an Italian steakhouse, Shinter Salon, Shoo Loong Kan, a Chinese restaurant, and The Village, a play cafe, that has a location in Edgewater. 

