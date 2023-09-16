Thermal Imaging Video That Led To Danelo Cavalcante's Capture Released By DEA

The final push that led to the 34-year-old convicted killer's capture began just after midnight, Wednesday, Sept. 13, when he set off an alarm at a home near the eastern edge of the police perimeter in northern Chester County, authorities said (scroll for video).

Around an hour later, a plane from the Drug Enforcement Administration ultimately picked up on Cavalcante's body heat using thermal imaging, near Prizer Road and Route 100 in South Coventry Township.

The video released Saturday, Sept. 16 shows a white circle in a wooded area just west of PA Route 100. As it moves around a tree, a person can be made out more clearly.

While the plane was forced away due to weather conditions, authorities had a better idea of where Cavalcante was hiding. Tactical teams on the ground closed in on the area where the heat signal was found, and were able to take Cavalcante by surprise just after 8 a.m.

The fugitive was still armed with the .22 caliber rifle he had stolen on Monday night, Sept. 11, tried to flee but was "subdued" by K9 Yoda.

He suffered a "minor" bite wound to the scalp (hence, his bloodied face) but was not seriously injured, police said.

Cavalcante is being held at a maximum security State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Montgomery County.

