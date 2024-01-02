NJ Grandmother's Live TV Wedding To 'Golden Bachelor' Airs This Week

The 70-year-old grandmother from Shrewsbury was the lucky woman to get the final rose on the hit show "Golden Bachelor" back in November. Nist and Turner are set to say their vows on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

The couple spoke to "Good Morning America" about their wedding, which Nist hopes will be a warm, intimate family moment.

"We're going to try to pretend we don't know the cameras are there," she said.

Turner, 72, has faced controversy in his time as the Golden Bachelor. He admitted to dating other women since the death of his wife Toni and misrepresenting parts of his professional career.

Turner told "GMA" that he believes the wedding is a symbol to other people looking for another chance at love.

"It's an extension of what we've tried to accomplish on the show," he said. "There is a responsibility that we realized early on that we'd created this culture of people wanting to find love and through hope and heart and humor."

Nist also talked about how her daughter is helping prepare every detail for the wedding.

"She's procured dresses for me, veils for me, flowers for me," said Nist. "I just have to answer, "Yes, I want this. I want that.' I don't know what I would do without her.

Turner also said the couple's daughters now call each other sisters and Nist added they may go to Italy with the soon-to-be newlyweds on their honeymoon in Italy.

