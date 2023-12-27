'Champion For Women's Empowerment:' NJ Mom Theresa Hester Dies At 55

Born in Morristown, Theresa graduated from Dover High School in 1986 before attending Centenary University, her obituary says.

Theresa dedicated her career to uplifting women and families in many different capacities. She worked for the NJ state Division on Women since 1998, both with the Department of Community Affairs and the Department of Children and Families.

Her work “focused on improving services and policies for domestic and sexual violence victims,” reads her memorial.

Theresa also received the Janice C. Lilien Humanitarian Award from the YWCA Union County in October 2022 as a result of her work surrounding women’s empowerment and the elimination of racism.

Theresa continued her work in women’s advocacy while taking on roles on the boards of several community groups, including the Women’s Political Caucus; Greater Role and Opportunities for Women; the Friends of the Homeless Animals; the Eldridge Park School’s PTO, in which she served as Vice President; and the Lawrence Jr. Cardinals Football and Cheer organization, in which she served as cheer director, her obituary says.

Meanwhile, Theresa worked with the Megan Nicole Kanka Foundation, spent time serving on the Frenchtown Borough Council, and has worked for political consulting firms.

More than $18,100 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched for Erin and Madeline Hester’s college expenses as of Wednesday, Dec. 27.

“Theresa's decades-long career in public service was focused on helping some of the most vulnerable people in the state, from vulnerable children to the victims of domestic violence and sexual assault,” reads the campaign.

“Her compassion and her work touched countless New Jerseyans…Theresa's untimely and tragic passing has left the family in a difficult, unplanned financial circumstance, given that Tom and Theresa have a daughter in college and another soon to apply.”

Several shared their condolences on social media as well:

“Theresa was not only a long-time supporter of Womanspace, but she was also a true champion for women's empowerment and equality,” reads a tribute from the nonprofit organization. “Theresa's unwavering commitment to our cause has left an indelible mark on our organization and the countless lives we touch. Her dedication to our mission will forever be remembered and cherished.”

Theresa’s memorial was held on Sunday, Dec. 17 at the Bermingham Funeral Home in Wharton.

Theresa is survived by her husband, Thomas J. Hester Jr.; daughters Erin Elizabeth Hester and Madeline Rose Hester; her mother, Helen Margaret (Singley) Nunn; brother, Donald Charles Nunn Jr. and his wife Karen; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and close friends.

Donations were also being made in Theresa’s loving memory to Womanspace (1530 Brunswick Avenue, Lawrence, N.J. 08648).

“Theresa, thank you for your unwavering support, dedication, and belief in our mission,” Womanspace writes. “Your impact will continue to inspire us as we move forward. Rest in peace, dear Theresa.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Margaret ‘Theresa’ (Nunn) Hester.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.