Fair 84°

SHARE

There's Copper Theft, And Then There’s Nearly Two Tons That Leonia Police Say One Guy Got

A thief was caught by a Leonia police officer with 1,800 pounds of copper wire worth more than $10,000 that authorities said he stole from Con Ed job sites in Manhattan.

It's mind-boggling, really, that one person could have that much stolen copper wiring -- 1,800 pounds worth $10,000.
It's mind-boggling, really, that one person could have that much stolen copper wiring -- 1,800 pounds worth $10,000. Photo Credit: LEONIA PD / Con Edison
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Victor Mejia, 38, of Leonia “appeared nervous and gave a conflicting statement” about his travels after Officer Ryan Berger stopped him on Fort Lee Road by DeGraw Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, Capt. Chris Garris said.

In the back of his vehicle was “a large item under a blanket,” the captain said.

When Berger asked about it, Mejia admitted what he’d done, he said.

It's mind-boggling, really. Depending on the gauge, 1,800 pounds of copper wire could stretch anywhere from 17 to 27 miles.

Mejia was charged with receiving stolen property and released on a summons pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Con Edison sent representatives to Leonia police headquarters as part of their own investigation.

Copper is valuable as scrap because of its many uses – from fiber optics to plumbing to electrical fixtures.

Con Ed uses a special spray on its copper wiring that contains microscopic tags with a unique code that identifies it.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE