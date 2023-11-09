Theft Of Drugs From Bergen Prosecutor's Evidence Room Centers On Veteran Detective: Sources

An investigation was confirmed by both agencies, but neither has yet publicly identified the department veteran, who a source familiar with the situation said surrendered his service weapon and badge and was “walked out of the building” last week.

At least one arrest was expected, multiple law enforcement sources said on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s public information officer responded to an inquiry with an email reply Thursday evening.

“I can confirm that we are working with the AG's Office on an investigation,” Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Elizabeth Rebein wrote in the email. “That's all I know.”

Authorities in Trenton haven’t gone beyond confirming that the attorney general’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is conducting the probe, assisted by Musella’s Confidential Investigations Unit, under the auspices of the state Division of Criminal Justice.

All that will change, of course, once formal charges are filed, law enforcement sources said.

The detective who is said to currently be at the center of the probe began his career in law enforcement in another New Jersey county and was promoted to his recent position after more than five years with the Bergen prosecutor’s office.

Some of it was as a Narcotic Task Force member before he was moved to another unit, sources said.

