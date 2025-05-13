The Weeknd’s 2025 Summer Tour Is A Must-See Spectacle—Here’s Where To Get Tickets Now

Tickets are moving fast on StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats so don’t wait.

The tour supports his newest album, "Hurry Up Tomorrow," released in January 2025. It closes out the trilogy that began with "After Hours" and continued with "Dawn FM." The sound is moody, massive, and packed with guests like Florence and the Machine, Future, and Lana Del Rey, among others.

It’s the kind of album built for big stages—and that’s exactly where he’s headed.

Here’s where you can catch The Weeknd this summer:

Born Abel Tesfaye in Canada, The Weeknd first broke through in 2011 with a trio of self-released mixtapes. Since then? Grammys, a Super Bowl halftime show, and hits like “Blinding Lights,” “Starboy,” and “Save Your Tears.” His music blends R&B, pop, and synth in a way that feels both cinematic and personal.

And he’s not stopping at music. His new film, "Hurry Up Tomorrow," hits theaters May 16. It’s a psychological thriller starring The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan that is tied thematically to the album, with echoes of insomnia, fame, and unraveling identity.

Whether you're a longtime fan or just curious, this is the summer to catch him live.

