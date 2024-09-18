'The Couture Surgeon' From Haworth Charged With DUI In Crash (Update)

Julie Ferrauiola, of Haworth, has been charged with DUI, DUI through a school crossing with children present, and use of a handheld phone, and traffic on marked lanes in connection with the E. Ridgewood Avenue crash, court records show.

Ferrauiola, who appears to go by "The Couture Surgeon" at her plastic surgery center on Prospect Street in Ridgewood, was behind the wheel of a white Chevrolet Equinox when she struck two parked cars while heading west on E. Ridgewood Avenue near Hope Street just before 11 a.m., according to incident photographer Boyd A. Loving and Ridgewood Police Capt. Glenn Ender.

One of the struck vehicles, a Honda SUV, was heavily damaged and towed from the scene, along with the Chevy. The other vehicle, a Mazda SUV was driven away.

Photos show officers conducting field sobriety tests then placing the woman, who refused medical attention, in handcuffs. Daily Voice has reached out to Ridgewood police for further details.

According to her bio on her company website, Ferrauiola began her career as a classically trained fine artist and was named a New Jersey Governor’s Scholar of the Fine Arts in 1997. She later pursued fashion but pivoted again to pursue pre-medical coursework at St. George’s University School of Medicine.

Ferrauiola became board-certified in general surgery then persued certificates for plastic and reconstructive surgery training at University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, her bio says.

"Dr. Ferrauiola is an active candidate member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons serving on multiple committees since residency," her bio continues, noting she began working with Dr. Richard A. D’Amico, following his mentorship.

Click here for more from Boyd A. Loving.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.