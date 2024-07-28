Popular Teaneck Bar To Close, Reopen Under New Ownership: 'Very Sad Day'

The popular Cedar Lane watering hole in Teaneck will be closing and then reopening under new management, township officials tell Daily Voice.

The pub, long-owned by Mickey Dawson, an Ireland native, does not appear to have made a formal closing announcement, however, said on Facebook that it would be holding its "very last" quiz night was on Wednesday, July 24.

In a comment on the same post, The Cottage Bar said only that it is "closing up for good" with new owners "hoping to reopen by the end of August, with a new place. It’ll still be a local bar and restaurant."

Dawson could not be reached for comment.

Teaneck Mayor Michael Pagan said The Cottage Bar's closing marked a "very sad day" for the township.

"Everyone went to The Cottage," he said. "From cops to teachers to nurses, to average guys like me. The Cottage was like family to all of us in town."

