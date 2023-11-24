Thanksgiving Eve Crash Kills NJ Mom

Lauren Gerhold, of Hackettstown, was heading north in a Jeep SUV on Route 517 in Allamuchy Township around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, when a Jeep Wrangler heading east on Ridge Road struck the passenger's side of a Fort pickup truck, heading south on Route 517, New Jersey State Police said.

The impact sent the Ford into 33-year-old Gerhold's vehicle, and she was pronounced dead. The other drivers were airlifted to area hospitals.

Gerhold is survived by her husband, Casey, and their sons, ages 1 and 4, according to a GoFundMe launched by Taylor Gaccione.

"This tragedy will leave a long-standing financial burden on the family as Casey navigates how to raise their boys as a single father," Gaccione said.

More than $22,000 had been raised on the GoFundMe as of Friday, Nov. 24.

