Text Threatening 'Schoolwide Attack' Prompts Investigation In Bloomingdale: Officials

Around 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, the district received reports of text messages sent from an unknown number threatening a schoolwide attack at Walter T. Bergen Middle School on Monday, Jan. 27, Superintendent Dr. Michael Nicosia said. Nicosia said that the Bloomingdale Police Department was immediately contacted, and an investigation was launched.

The police are working closely with school administrators and continue to investigate the incident. While no details have been released, the district said it remains committed to transparency and will provide updates by 4 p.m. Sunday.

“At this time, there are no anticipated changes to the school schedule for Monday,” Nicosia wrote, adding that the Martha B. Day and Samuel R. Donald Schools are not impacted by the situation.

Parents and community members are urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious messages or social media posts to the Bloomingdale Police Department. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is encouraged to contact police directly.

