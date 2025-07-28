Texas AG Sues NY County Clerk Over Abortion Pill Case, New York Refuses To Back Down

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a legal petition against Acting Ulster County Clerk Taylor Bruck on Monday, July 28, for blocking the Lone Star State’s efforts to collect a $100,000 penalty from a New Paltz doctor.

Bruck refused to enforce a judgment against Dr. Margaret Carpenter after Paxton secured the six-figure penalty and permanent injunction against Carpenter for sending abortion-inducing drugs to a Texas resident.

Carpenter, who co-founded the Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine, was sued by Paxton in December 2024. In a statement Monday, he claimed she caused “serious medical complications” for the patient.

“Dr. Carpenter is a radical abortionist who must face justice, not get legal protection from New York liberals intent on ending the lives of as many unborn children as they can,” Paxton said.

“No matter where they reside, pro-abortion extremists who send drugs designed to kill the unborn into Texas will face the full force of our state’s pro-life laws.”

Paxton’s petition seeks to compel Bruck to enforce the Texas judgment.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, however, made it clear that the Empire State has no plans of cooperating, citing the state’s abortion shield laws. The laws are designed to protect providers who perform or prescribe legal abortion care in New York — even when that care crosses state lines via telemedicine.

“Our response to their baseless claim is clear: no way in hell. New York won’t be bullied,” Hochul said in a statement earlier this month. “And I’ll never back down from this fight.”

A Doctor At the Center of a National Battle

Carpenter – a family physician and co-founder of the Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine – is also facing criminal charges in Louisiana, where she was indicted earlier this year for allegedly prescribing abortion pills to a minor.

The case that’s drawn national attention and is widely seen as a first-of-its-kind legal test since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

While states like Texas and Louisiana are pushing to hold out-of-state providers accountable for abortion care that would be illegal in their jurisdictions, New York is positioning itself as a legal firewall.

Carpenter remains protected under New York law, where abortion — including medication abortion via telemedicine — remains legal.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.