Tesla Recalls 239,000+ Cars For Rearview Camera Glitch In Automaker's Latest Safety Issue

Tesla issued a recall for 239,382 cars across its 2023-25 Model X and Model Y vehicles, along with its 2024-25 Model S and Model 3 lineup, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). A defect in the cars' computer circuit boards can result in losing rearview camera functionality.

The issue violates the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) for rear visibility and could compromise drivers' ability to safely reverse.

"A rearview camera that does not display an image reduces the driver's rearview, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA said.

Tesla identified the problem as a potential shorting failure in the car computer board during vehicle power-up. The automaker began rolling out an over-the-air software update on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, designed to modify the power-up sequence and prevent the shorting failure.

Additionally, Tesla said it will replace affected car computers for free in vehicles that experienced the issue or show signs of stress that may lead to it. Owners of affected vehicles are encouraged to verify their car’s status using Tesla's VIN Recall Search or the NHTSA's database.

Despite the camera defect, Tesla noted that drivers can continue to use their vehicles with caution by relying on shoulder checks and mirrors while reversing. Notification letters will be mailed to drivers of recalled vehicles by Friday, Mar. 7.

This recall adds to growing scrutiny over Tesla’s safety features. The NHTSA also launched a separate investigation on Monday, Jan. 6 into crashes involving the automaker's "Actually Smart Summon" feature.

The federal agency is looking into the smartphone app feature that allows vehicles to be remotely moved. The investigation includes more than 2.5 million vehicles following reports of crashes caused by the system's failure to detect obstacles in low-visibility conditions.

NHTSA hasn't set a timeline for completing the evaluation.

The agency previously opened an investigation in October 2024 into 2.4 million Tesla vehicles equipped with full self-driving software after four reported collisions, including a 2023 deadly crash, Reuters reported.

For more information about the rearview camera recall, Tesla owners can call the company's customer service hotline at 1-877-798-3752 or the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

