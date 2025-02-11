Tesla Driver Takes Baseball Bat To Another Vehicle In Route 4 Road Rage Attack: Police

A Tesla driver slammed a baseball bat into the vehicle of another driver trying to merge from Route 4 east onto Route 17 around 4:30 p.m., Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said. The Tesla fled the scene.
Guidetti said officers were at the scene as of 4:50 p.m.
The Paramus Police Department recommends the following to help drivers avoid aggressive driving behaviors:
- 1. Plan Ahead and Allow Extra Travel Time.
- 2. Use Signals Appropriately
- Always signal before changing lanes or making turns.
- 3. Anticipate Potential Hazards: Stay alert and be prepared for unexpected actions from other drivers.
Having a plan to respond calmly can prevent situations from escalating into aggressive encounters, Guidetti said.
