Terroristic Threats, Weapons Charges Filed After Man Brings Gun To Hackensack Restaurant: Cops

Officers Andres Lopez, Massimo Gallorini, Anzour Marza, and Anthony Mattalian responded to an Essex Street restaurant over reports of a man with a handgun on Sunday, May 4, Hackensack Police Chief Michael Antista said.

Police found 40-year-old Joseph Frankowski with an unloaded Ruger handgun, Antista said.

Frankowski was arrested and charged with multiple weapons possession charges, terroristic threats, and certain persons not to possess weapons, police said.

It was not immediately clear who Frankowski threatened or why. He was lodged in the Bergen County Jail.

Anyone with information about this or other crimes is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of Bergenfield, Englewood, Teaneck, Hackensack, and Bogota. Anonymous tips can be submitted at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789.

