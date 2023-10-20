Terror Threats Cancel CAIR Banquet Where Prospect Park Mayor Is Slated To Speak

Officials from CAIR said managers and staff at the Crystal Gateway Marriott received death threats, and threats to place bombs in the parking garage were also made, ahead of the Saturday, Oct. 21 event.

Both this weekend's banquet and another scheduled for next at the Westin Hotel in Maryland will take place privately. A livestream will be broadcast over CAIR's Facebook page.

Scheduled speakers at the event include Mayor Mohamed Khairullah of Prospect Park, NJ, who was turned away from the White House earlier this year at the end of Ramadan, activist Linda Sarsour, MN State Senator Zaynab Mohamed, and activist and former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf.

CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said the American Muslim community "has no intention of allowing anti-Palestinian and anti-Muslim extremists to silence us.”

"Now is the time for our community, friends and political leaders to stand together and reject this wave of hate," the organization said on Facebook. "We will continue standing with Palestine and we will continue fighting for justice."

