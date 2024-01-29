Teresa Giudice Screams In Panic On 'Tonight Show' Phone Booth Trivia Game

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Friday, Jan. 26 to take part in one of his more unusual games, Phone Booth.

In the game, Wade and comedian Ken Jeong stood in two separate phone booths and had to answer trivia questions. If they got the question right, someone joined their opponent's phone booth. Get the question wrong and their phone booth soon got crowded.

Giudice was the first person to join Wade's booth, forced into the cramped space with the the 6'4" basketball legend. Wade got a question wrong, which meant a "professional snake handler and his python Henry" joined the booth next, leading Giudice to scream in panic.

The snake wasn't real, but the claustrophobia was.

"It's really tight in here," Wade said.

Unfortunately for Wade and Giudice, it was about to get worse.

Wade got the final question wrong, which meant everyone joined them in the phone booth. And by everyone we mean: WWE superstar Cody Rhodes, Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, an Elvis Presley impersonator, Andy Reid's frozen mustache and three stressed out cooks from "The Bear."

