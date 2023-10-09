Teresa Giudice Offers Cop Family Business Cards In Maserati Traffic Stop On Route 287 (Video)

The footage from the April 28 stop on Route 287 in Riverdale was released on YouTube by Drive Thru Tours.

In the video, the officer explains to the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star around 12:45 a.m. that she was going 55 mph, "a little slow" and drifting into another lane.

"What state is the temp tag?" the office asks.

"I just bought it. My car got stolen," she said referring to when thieves stole Tre's Mercedes S580 4MATIC out of her Montville driveway, and led a pursuit into Newark the day that Season 13 of "RHONJ" aired on Bravo.

"I have family business cards, too," Giudice can be heard saying to the officer.

"Oh okay no don't worry about it, you're all good," the officer replies.

Giudice's lawyer, James Lenoard, tells Daily Voice that Giudice was offering a State of New Jersey PBA card and that there is no such thing as a family business card.

Leonard also said the officer "knew exactly what she was referring to."

The officer issued Guidice a warning and urged her to stay in her lane. Giudice told the officer her father passed away "and I always drive like that," she said, making a back-and-forth motion over the steering wheel. Her point apparently was that her dad used to tell her not to drive that way.

The officer explained he just wanted to make sure that Giuidice wasn't drinking, and because she did not seem to be impaired, he did not conduct any field sobriety tests.

Then, he let her go.

