Tense Stop: Clifton Police Find Gun, Extended Mag In Passenger's Waistband, 2nd Firearm In Car

A passenger who struggled with Clifton police during a tense overnight traffic stop had a semiautomatic handgun with an extended 27-round magazine tucked into his waistband, authorities said.

Jashamir Hardiman, Anthony George, Alhakeem McDonald

Officers arrested him and two companions while also seizing a second gun with a magazine that held 33 rounds of mixed standard and hollow-point bullets, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson said.

Both 9mm Polymer80 handguns had their serial numbers removed, the lieutenant said.

Officer Nicholas Garruto stopped the purple 2013 Dodge Charger on Main Avenue just over the city line in Passaic after witnessing several violations around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, Anderson said.

Garruto was joined by Sgt. Andrew Mulick, Sgt. Alexander Zamora and Officer Floilan Martinez, he said.

The rear passenger, Jashamir Hardiman, 24, of Newark, refused to exit the car when ordered to, then “reached toward his waist and began to behave erratically,” Anderson said.

Hardiman struggled with Mulick, who got him out of the vehicle, the lieutenant said.

A patdown turned up the gun he was carrying, Anderson said.

The other was found inside a cross-body style bag in the car, he said.

Police arrested Hardiman along with front passenger Alhakeem McDonald, 20, also of Newark, and the driver, Anthony George, 20, of Rockaway.

All three were charged with various weapons offenses, as well as possession of the illegal magazines and ammunition, and sent to the Bergen County Jail.

Records show a judge in Paterson released George and McDonald the very next day, although it wasn’t immediately clear why given the circumstances.

Hardiman remained held.

