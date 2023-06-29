Tense Standoff With Knife-Wielding Hackensack Woman Ends Safely: Police

Responding to an attempted-suicide call in the 300 block of Prospect Avenue, Sgt. Franklin Bay and Officers Alexander Reyes, Matt Tedesco and Anthony Mattalian found the door to the woman's apartment barricaded, said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.

Reyes and Bay established a rapport with the woman, but she was unwilling to get help and backed away during the conversation, the captain said.

With several pieces of furniture between her and them, she grabbed a kitchen knife, the captain said.

Seeing that she clearly meant to do herself harm, Bay deployed his Taser, Antista said.

He, Reyes and Tedesco then convinced her to set the knife down on the coach, he said.

The woman was taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for a medical and psychological evaluation, responders said.

“Situations like this can be highly stressful with dire consequences if not for professionally trained officers,” Hackensack Police Director Ray Guidetti said.

“We commend them for their professionalism and their ability to apply de-escalation techniques,” the director said, adding that the officers “bring credit to the Hackensack Police Department.”

The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

