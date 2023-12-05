Fair 41°

Tenant With 1,700 Child Porn Files Secretly Recorded Garfield Kid For Gratification: Prosecutor

A Garfield kiddie porn collector planted a camera that secretly recorded a child for his sexual gratification, authorities charged.

<p>Jorge E. Mendez </p>

Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / BCJ
Jerry DeMarco
Jorge E. Mendez, a 56-year-old married product inspector, was arrested during a raid of his second-floor apartment on Tuesday, Dec. 5, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Mendez was charged with production and possession of child sexual abuse material by Cyber Crimes Unit investigators who seized 1,700 images of “nude and/or sexually explicit pubescent and prepubescent children,” the prosecutor said.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Musella thanked Garfield police, as well as officers from Paramus, Saddle Brook and Washington Township who participate in his Bergen County Cyber Crimes Task Force.

