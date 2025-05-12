Tenafly Hosts Watch Party For Edan Alexander Hostage Release

A crowd is gathered at Huyler Park in Tenafly on Monday, May 12, awaiting the release of Edan Alexander, who has been held hostage by Hamas since the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel. A screen showing a live broadcast from Israel is being projected to the crowd as attendees wear Israeli attire and flags to show their support.

On Sunday, May 11, Hamas leaders announced they would be releasing Alexander. The news was later confirmed by President Donald Trump. This is the second time Hamas has promised to release Alexander since March.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff told NBC News he was en route to Israel to secure Alexander. He is the last surviving American-Israeli hostage taken by Hamas.

After graduating from Tenafly High School in 2022, Alexander volunteered to serve in the Israel Defense Forces. Alexander's Tenafly parents, who were born in Israel, hadn't heard from their son since he was taken hostage — until November 2024, when Hamas released a video showing Edan pleading for his life from the tunnels of Gaza.

