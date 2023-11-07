Teens Hospitalized After Car Slams Into Tree, Bursts Into Flames In Glen Rock

The driver had a 14-year-old passenger with him when, according to witnesses, he “traveled at an unsafe speed within the confines of the Village of Ridgewood along Carlisle Terrace, Ivy Place, and Linden Street” around 6:30 p.m. last Thursday, Nov. 2, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

“When the driver turned from Linden Street onto Highwood Avenue, he lost control and struck a tree on the Glen Rock side of the street,” the chief said.

The teens got out as flames consumed the car, Ackermann said.

Both were taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, he said.

Glen Rock police and firefighters were assisted by Ridgewood police and Hawthorne firefighters, the chief noted.

The charred vehicle was towed from the scene, he said.

