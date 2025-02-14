Teens Charged In Bergen County School Swattings, Prosecutor Says

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Threat Management Unit was notified on Thursday, Jan. 23, that anonymous callers had phoned in shooting threats to Lincoln Elementary School in Fairview and Ridgefield Park Junior/Senior High School, Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

The threats prompted an immediate response from local law enforcement, including the Fairview and Ridgefield Park Police Departments, the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team, and other assisting agencies. After securing both school campuses, investigators determined the calls were a hoax and that no actual threat existed.

A joint investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit traced the calls to a 16-year-old from Bergen County, a 15-year-old from Bergen County, and a 15-year-old from the Bronx, Musella said.

Between Feb. 7 and Feb. 13, all three juveniles were located and charged with two counts of second-degree false public alarm and two counts of third-degree terroristic threats.

The teens were released into the custody of their guardians while awaiting further court proceedings in Bergen County Superior Court Family Law Division, officials said.

Musella thanked the Fairview and Ridgefield Park Police Departments, along with other Bergen County law enforcement agencies and the New York City Police Department, for their assistance in the investigation.

