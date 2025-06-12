Teens Charged In Bergen County Armed Robbery That Rocked Neighborhood: Prosecutor

Both suspects were 17 at the time of the robbery, which happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, on Westervelt Place, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Garfield police officers responded to the scene and met the victim, who said he was robbed at gunpoint. The suspects had stolen his belongings before running off, Musella said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Squad joined the investigation. Detectives from both agencies worked together for nearly a year and eventually identified the two suspects, both Garfield residents.

The first suspect was taken into protective custody by Garfield police on Monday, June 2. The second suspect turned himself in on Tuesday, June 10, Musella said.

The first suspect was charged with juvenile delinquency, specifically, first-degree armed robbery and weapons offenses.

He was ordered released to home confinement in the custody of a parent or guardian pending court action.

The second suspect was charged with first-degree armed robbery and second-degree conspiracy to commit a crime.

He was taken to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center pending a closed court hearing.

