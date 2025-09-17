Teen Who Plotted To Bomb NJ Nuclear Plant, Philly Pride Parade Convicted: DA

Muhyyee-Ud-din Abdul-Rahman, 19, was found guilty by a jury of Attempted Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction, Possession of Explosive or Incendiary Materials, Risking Catastrophe, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Abdul-Rahman came under investigation in March 2023 when FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force intercepted his online communications with Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad (KTJ), a Syrian-based terror group affiliated with Al Qaeda, Authorities said. He was stockpiling bomb-making ingredients and conducting at least a dozen explosive tests near his family’s Wynnefield home and in Morris Park, including experiments with triacetone triperoxide (TATP), a chemical so unstable it is nicknamed “the Mother of Satan," prosecutors said.

Investigators discovered nearly 8,000 online searches tied to potential attacks. Among Abdul-Rahman’s targets were the Philadelphia Pride Parade, Lincoln University, the Army-Navy Football game, Valley Forge Military Academy, and nuclear power plants in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Abdul-Rahman had purchased tactical combat gear and obtained a passport two weeks before his arrest on Aug. 11, 2023, according to officials. After being taken into custody, he admitted he wanted to travel to Syria and serve as a bombmaker for terrorists. He was 17 at the time of his arrest, but the case was later moved from juvenile to adult court.

Philadelphia DA Krasner credited First Assistant Robert Listenbee, who personally prosecuted the case, and ADA Christopher Angelo, Supervisor of the Juvenile Unit, as well as the FBI and local law enforcement.

“This defendant posed a serious threat to his community, the city at-large, other jurisdictions, and even overseas locations,” Krasner said. “His actions could have resulted in unimaginable tragedy if left unchecked.”

FBI Philadelphia Special Agent in Charge Wayne Jacobs said the conviction highlighted “the swift and thorough coordination of law enforcement throughout this investigation” that disrupted “a significant threat.”

Abdul-Rahman, who had been held on $5 million bail, now faces 24 to 48 years in prison.

