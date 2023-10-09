Overcast 48°

Teen Twin Killed In Weekend NJ Crash: 'Our Community Is Reeling'

A community in New Jersey is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old high school student and twin, who died in a weekend crash.

Isabella Todaro.
Isabella Todaro. Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
Cecilia Levine
Isabella Todaro, a senior at Hackettstown High School, was identified in a GoFundMe as the victim of the Long Valley crash on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The crash happened on Flocktown Road near Nestlingwood Drive, when the vehicle Isabella was riding in struck a utility pole just before 2:30 a.m., police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GoFundMe for Isabella's family said she was a hard worker with a bright future. She shared a special bond with her twin brother, Louis.

Isabella worked at Stella G's in Health Village.

"We will always remember her bright blue eyes and contagious laugh," the GoFundMe reads. "She will be greatly missed by all who knew her."

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Scala Memorial Home. A memorial service will follow.

Click here for Isabella's complete obituary and here for the GoFundMe.

