Teen Struck By Boat Propeller Airlifted After Saved By Off-Duty Officer On Greenwood Lake

Vernon Cpl. Steve Rovetto was on the lake in West Milford when he saw that the man had been struck around 6 p.m. June 20, and called 9-1-1, West Milford Police Capt. Parrello said.

Rovetto went over to the victim, improvised a tourniquet out of rope, and then accompanied him by boat to the South Shore Marina.

At the marina, they were met by West Milford Sgt. Bregman who applied a tourniquet and requested a medical helicopter due to the seriousness of the injury.

The victim was taken to the helicopter by West Milford ambulance before Hackensack Air-1 flew him to Hackensack University Medical Center. Assisting at South Shore Marina was West Milford Officers Weber, Guevara, and McMahon.

New Jersey State Police Marine Unit, Trooper Thomas Gilroy responded to the scene and conducted the investigation.

