Teen Son Of Union County Firefighter Battling Cancer

Support is surging for the teen son of an Elizabeth firefighter who is battling cancer.

Andrei Popescu with his parents, Petre and Alexandra.
Andrei Popescu with his parents, Petre and Alexandra. Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
Cecilia Levine
Andrei Popescu, a junior wrestler at Governor Livingston High School in Berkeley Heights, has been recently diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a common cancer among children.

Andrei's mom is local dentist Alexandra Popescu and his dad is Petre, a firefighter in Berkeley Heights, New Providence and Elizabeth.

A GoFundMe campaign launched for the family had raised more than $52,000 as of Sunday, May 14.

"Andrei’s parents are looking for any treatment in this world that can help their child," the campaign reads. 

"Andrei is a GL wrestler so he has the strength to win this war battle by battle. He has an amazing attitude, is remaining positive and we are all 100% hopeful that he will be victorious in this war."

Click here to donate.

