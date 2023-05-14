Teen Son Of Union County Firefighter Battling Cancer

Andrei Popescu, a junior wrestler at Governor Livingston High School in Berkeley Heights, has been recently diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a common cancer among children.

Andrei's mom is local dentist Alexandra Popescu and his dad is Petre, a firefighter in Berkeley Heights, New Providence and Elizabeth.

A GoFundMe campaign launched for the family had raised more than $52,000 as of Sunday, May 14.

"Andrei’s parents are looking for any treatment in this world that can help their child," the campaign reads.

"Andrei is a GL wrestler so he has the strength to win this war battle by battle. He has an amazing attitude, is remaining positive and we are all 100% hopeful that he will be victorious in this war."

Click here to donate.

