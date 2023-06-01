Teen Jailed In Head-On That Injured Rutherford Officer

Nyaad A. Johnson was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, as well as resisting arrest, burglary, receiving stolen property and employing a juvenile in a crime.

Officer Stuart Madison, meanwhile, was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center before being released later in the day.

Police from Rutherford and Lyndhurst were headed to an active burglary call on Riverside Terrace when the crash occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, Rutherford Police Chief John R. Russo said.

Johnson and the juvenile both bolted from the sedan, which had been reported stolen out of West Orange, the chief said.

Officers grabbed the minor right there and quickly chased down Johnson, he said.

The boy was briefly detained by police who signed delinquency complaints charging him with attempted burglary and hindering his apprehension, Russo said. Then they released him to his parents, the chief said. Additional charges are pending, he said.

Cases involving crimes committed by juveniles are heard by a judge behind closed doors in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

Johnson has remained in the Bergen County Jail since Tuesday, records show. As it stands, he's facing the potential of prison time if he's convicted of the second-degree crime of using the minor.

