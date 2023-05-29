Fair 62°

SHARE

Teen Boy Drowns, 5 Others Rescued From Non-Guarded NJ Beach

A 15-year-old died and five others rescued from a non-lifeguarded beach at the Jersey Shore Sunday, May 28, officials said.

Responders arrived at Sandy Hook's Beach B, located in the Gateway National Park Area, around 4:30 p.m., park spokeswoman Daphne Yun tells Daily Voice.
Responders arrived at Sandy Hook's Beach B, located in the Gateway National Park Area, around 4:30 p.m., park spokeswoman Daphne Yun tells Daily Voice. Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Responders arrived at Sandy Hook's Beach B, located in the Gateway National Park Area, around 4:30 p.m., park spokeswoman Daphne Yun tells Daily Voice.

Of the six pulled from the waters, one refused medical attention, one was sent to Jersey Shore Medical Center, and three were rushed to Monmouth Medical Center. 

The teen boy, whose identity was not released as of Monday morning, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Gateway National Park's EMTs and officers were assisted in the rescue by Highlands and Sea Bright responders.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE