Teen Boxing Champ From Bergen County Jesselyn 'Jesszilla' Silva Dies

That's both in the ring as a national boxing champion, and out, as she fought cancer.

The 18-year-old Bergenfield boxer lost her bout with cancer on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.

Known in the ring as JessZilla, was a two-time national champion who penned her own memoir, My Corner of the Ring by the time she was 15 years old.

She later starred in a feature film by Emily Sheskin called Jesszilla, which won four awards, most notably Best Picture, Best Documentary, and Best Director at the Fargo Film Festival.

Her obituary on the Hennessy Heights Funeral Home website said she started boxing at 7 years old, "knowing exactly what she wanted from a young age.

"Her determination and focus led her to accomplish so much in the short time she was with us. An amazing boxer with a fighter’s spirit, Jesselyn never backed down from a challenge- even after her diagnosis of cancer, she continued to move forward with unyielding courage and strength."

A GoFundMe campaign launched for Jesselyn's family had raised more than $17,200 as of press time.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Stellmantown Cemetery in Woodbine.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.