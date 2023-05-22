Shark Bites PA Teen Surfing In NJ

The shark bite occurred off Stone Harbor's 109th Street Beach, borough officials said in a press statement.

The teenager required six stitches for cuts to her left foot and calf, officials said.

On Sunday, May 21 at approximately 3 p.m., emergency services in Stone Harbor responded to a 911 call reporting a surfer who had sustained injuries from a possible shark attack.

Stone Harbor police along with the Fire and Rescue Squads arrived at the scene to provide assistance.

The injured surfer sustained several cuts to her left foot and calf, officials said. She received immediate onsite medical treatment from Stone Harbor Fire/Rescue.

The girl was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center for further evaluation and care, where she received six stitches, officials said.

"Fortunately, the injuries were assessed as non-life-threatening," the borough said.

The Stone Harbor Police Department has been actively collaborating with local marine life experts and professionals in an ongoing effort to determine the exact cause of the surfer's wounds. "After careful examination, it has been ascertained by the New Jersey State Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office that the injuries sustained by the surfer are consistent with those typically associated with a shark of unknown size and type," the borough said in its statement.

At this time, no restrictions on beach activities are planned.

However, the Borough of Stone Harbor urges all beachgoers to exercise caution and adhere to any safety guidelines issued by local authorities.

According to the International Shark Attack File Beach Injuries and Fatalities Report, the odds of a shark attack in the United States are 1 in 11.5 million.

"However low the risk, The Borough encourages all visitors to remain vigilant," it said.

Mayor Judy Davies-Dunhour emphasized that “Stone Harbor remains a beloved and popular destination for beachgoers from near and far."

"The local police and fire departments are fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of both residents and tourists," the mayor said.

