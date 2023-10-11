Teen Bicyclist Hit By Deer Struck By Car In NJ

A 13-year-old bicyclist was struck by a deer that was struck by a car in a chaotic scene in Hackettstown on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

At 7:03 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of Willow Grove Street to a report of a teen bicyclist struck by a deer, officers said.

Police determined the deer ran into the roadway and was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound, officers said. The deer then proceeded to hit the bicyclist, police said.

The bicyclist suffered minor injuries and the bicycle was damaged, police said. The driver of the vehicle left the scene prior to police arriving, officers said. The condition of the deer is unknown.

