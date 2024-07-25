Teen Arrested In Slaying Of Hudson County Boy One Month Shy Of 18th Birthday, Prosecutor Says

At 2:30 p.m., police responded to 124 West Third Street and found John "Johnny" Dominguez, 17, unresponsive inside an apartment after being shot in the torso, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The boy was pronounced dead soon after, Suarez said.

A fundraiser has been set up to pay for funeral expenses for Dominguez, who was killed a month prior to his 18th birthday, his family says. As of Thursday, July 25, more than $12,600 has been raised.

"We are all devastated by this unexpected loss," Julius Dominguez, John's brother, said. "Johnny was well known and greatly loved by everyone who knew him.

The 17-year-old has been charged as a juvenile with manslaughter and multiple weapons charges, Suarez said.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.