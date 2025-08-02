Partly Cloudy 79°

SHARE

Teen Airlifted In Water Rescue After Lake Rope Swing Accident In NJ: Police

A 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a rope swing accident at Hidden Lake in Manchester Township, authorities announced on Saturday, Aug. 2.

A stock image of a lake rope swing jump.

A stock image of a lake rope swing jump.

 Photo Credit: PxHere/CC Public Domain
A cruiser for the Manchester Township (NJ) Police Department.

A cruiser for the Manchester Township (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Manchester Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Emergency services were dispatched to the remote Whiting location at approximately 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30, according to the Manchester Township Police Department.

Responding officers — Sgt. Michael Guarino, Ptl. Sage Sysol, Ptl. Taylor Schandall, Ptl. Liam Christensen, and Ptl. Sean Rembach — faced difficult terrain as they rushed to the lake. Two police vehicles became disabled on the off-road path, forcing officers to abandon them and run the rest of the way

Bystanders guided emergency crews to the victim, who was being held above the water’s surface by two friends, police said. The teen was unresponsive when first responders arrived.

Crews secured him to a backboard and performed a rope-assisted extrication up a 30-foot embankment before transporting him via UTV nearly three miles to the road. A landing zone was established at Bowker Field, where the teen was transferred to a Manchester EMS ambulance and then airlifted to Jersey Shore Medical Center’s Trauma Unit.

Doctors intubated the teen, who remains in critical condition, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the boy fell from a rope swing and landed on his head, resulting in traumatic injuries. The incident remains under investigation by Ptl. Rembach.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE