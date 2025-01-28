Teaneck's Former Deputy Mayor Adam Gussen Dies, 51: 'Gentle Giant, Larger Than Life'

A lifelong Teaneck resident and former standout football player at Teaneck High School, Gussen, 51, is survived by his wife, Shari, and children Molly and Sidney.

Gussen had been documenting his healing journey on Instagram after falling ill sometime last year.

Local officials announced Gussen's death on Facebook on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Mayor Mark Schwartz remembered Gussen as "a true family man, friend, leader" who "embodied the spirit of our town.

"Those who knew him remember a larger-than-life personality, always striving to make a difference. Whether he was running for congress to better serve our community or launching pumpkins to record-breaking distances."

Gussen served as Teaneck's deputy mayor in 2012, the same year he ran as a Democrat for New Jersey's 5th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House.

Gussen recently started a challah and babka baking company Cafe 482. On Instagram, Gussen said the company started as a bar mitzvah project for his son "but it has turned into so much more." He often shared photos of his homemade goodies.

Councilman Eli Katz said Gussen was "a gentle giant, passionate about his beliefs and deeply devoted to his family, friends and his community.

"I went to visit him in the hospital two days ago with Keith Kaplan and I was heartbroken...I wish comfort and peace during this challenging time to his family and friends."

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Gutterman & Musicant in Hackenasck, at 12:30 p.m.

Shiva will take place at the Gussen's home. Details are forthcoming.

