Teaneck Woman Accused Of Hitting Child In Face With Device During Dispute Over Adultery: Report

The juvenile was bleeding from the nose and eye and required stitches after being struck by the device thrown by Katherine Pastor, 44, in the kitchen of her Sherwood Avenue home last Friday, May 24, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The two had gotten into an argument over Pastor’s alleged infidelities, a Teaneck police complaint on file in Superior Court in Hackensack says.

“The argument turned physical, but both parties were separated by family,” the complaint filed by Officer James Zwerling says.

Pastor then “proceeded to throw an internet router at [the minor], striking her in the face,” it says.

Pastor was charged with simple assault, child endangerment and weapons possession and released pending a June 5 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, records show.

